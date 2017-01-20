Civics 101

Thursday 19

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Call EMS Safety Hotline – 512/972-7233 – to make an appointment. 9am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-51.

THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF AUSTIN HOSTS CALL TO ACTION IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT: A CONVERSATION WITH LESLIE POOL A small-group conversation with City Council member Leslie Pool of District 7. The League of Women Voters of Austin wants to support community engagement. Everyone, regardless of district, is welcome. Please RSVP to programs@lwvaustin.org. 1-2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. programs@lwvaustin.org, www.lwvaustin.org.

CONVERSATION ON CLIMATE CHANGE Join Citizens Climate Lobby for a discussion on climate change, but be prepared to put a question or topic on the discussion list. Some special participants get a free beer and cheese pizza. 6-8pm. The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf, 512/298-2242. www.citizensclimatelobby.org/chapters/tx_austin.

Friday 20

UT DIVISION OF DIVERSITY AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT (DDCE) COMMUNITY DIALOGUE Join Dr. Rene Salazar, the Assistant Dean for Diversity and Medical Education for a community discussion about an accountability strategy and equity initiative being implemented at Dell Medical School. 9-10am. Simpson United Methodist Church, 1701 E. 12th, 512/472-8818. www.diversity.utexas.edu.

UT STUDENT WALKOUT On Inauguration Day, UT-Austin students will walk out in solidarity with communities that are and will be threatened by the incoming presidential administration. Students should meet at the Tower and are expected to join One Resistance on South Congress at 4pm. 12:15-4pm. University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. www.fb.com/j20ut.

UT STUDENT WALKOUT On Inauguration Day, UT-Austin students will walk out in solidarity with those threatened by the incoming administration. Ralliers will meet at the Tower and join One Resistance on South Congress at 4pm. 12:15-4pm. University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. www.fb.com/j20ut.

OPEN CALL FOR THE CAMPO TECHNICAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE The Travis County Commissioners Court needs qualified applications for the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Technical Advisory Committee. The Committee's purpose is to advise the CAMPO Transportation Policy Board in its development of the Unified Planning Work Program and the Metropolitan Transportation Plan, as well as promote coordination of other transportation planning activities. Deadline is 5pm, Jan. 20. www.traviscountytx.gov/intergovernmental-relations/board-appointments.

ONE RESISTANCE Inauguration Day protest against Donald Trump's "politics of fear and hate." Protesters will meet at Auditorium Shores, march up Congress, and return to the park. This is your call to action. 5-8pm. Auditorium Shores, 920 W. Riverside. www.fb.com/events/1224315147611443.

ONE RESISTANCE Inauguration Day protest against Trump. Protesters will meet at Auditorium Shores, march up Congress, and return to the park. 5-8pm. Auditorium Shores, 920 W. Riverside. www.fb.com/events/1224315147611443.

LGBTQ HUMAN RIGHTS RALLY Join the LGBTQ community in protesting the incoming presidential administration and current Texas Legislature. "All Texans who support preserving fundamental civil rights for the LGBTQ community" are welcome. Afterparty at Mohawk. 7-9pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/lgbtq-human-rights-rally-394271167593803.

LGBTQ HUMAN RIGHTS RALLY The LGBTQ community protests the incoming presidential administration and current Texas Legislature. Afterparty at Mohawk. 7-9pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.fb.com/lgbtq-human-rights-rally-394271167593803.

ATX ELECTION MONOLOGUES A safe space for everyone – those for Trump and those against him – to share their views on what this election means to them. 7-9:30pm. Orange Coworking, 2110 W. Slaughter #160. $20 suggested donation, no one turned away. bit.ly/atxelectionmonologues.

Saturday 21

NORTH SHOAL CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD PLAN WORKSHOP The fourth workshop to develop the North Shoal Creek Neighborhood Plan that could impact 3,700 residents! Residents, business owners, landowners, and other interested community members are encouraged to participate in the planning process. 9am-Noon. Pillow Elementary School, 3025 Crosscreek. www.austintexas.gov/northshoalcreek.

MEDCAN FOUNDATION SEMINAR ON MEDICAL MARIJUANA REFORM Medcan hosts a seminar on helping dispel the myths of medical marijuana reform in Texas. Speakers include Brian Cuban, Heather Fazio, Marijuana Policy Project Texas Political Director; and Clif Deuvall, Founder of NORML. 10am-7pm. DoubleTree Hotel, 6505 N. I-35, 512/454-3737. $300. www.medcanfoundation.com.

WOMEN'S MARCH ON AUSTIN A sister event to D.C.'s Women's March on Washington. Stand in solidarity for all women's rights. "We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society." Sat., Jan. 21, noon-3pm Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.womensmarchonaustin.com.

WOMEN'S MARCH ON AUSTIN A sister event to D.C.'s Women's March on Washington. "We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society." Noon-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.womensmarchonaustin.com.

Sunday 22

44TH TEXAS ROE V. WADE CELEBRATION RALLY A grassroots rally celebrating the 44th anniversary of Roe v. Wade with a keynote speech from state Rep. Jessica Farrar. Expect performances from Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologues, and music by Heather Bishop and Scorpio Rising. ASL interpreters will be translating the events. 1-4pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.roevwadetx.weebly.com.

EQUAL JUSTICE CENTER FUNDRAISER EJC invites y'all to come out, raise some cash, learn about a rad org, and enjoy some great bands including Costa Rica's Las Robertas, Hidden Ritual, Annabelle Chairlegs, and Lake of Fire. Added bonus: The first 50 peeps get free Veracruz All Natural tacos! 8pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth, 512/524-1584. $10 suggested donation. www.equaljusticecenter.org.

Tuesday 24

TEXAS SCHOOL CHOICE RALLY Show support for Texas students to have more educational opportunities. Demand action. After the rally, attendees will be visiting elected officials. 10am-Noon. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.atxschoolchoicerally.com.

Thursday 26

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

BLACK ELECTED OFFICIALS RECEPTION The Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce hosts a black elected officials program for local residents. Elected officials encouraged to attend to learn more about the economic value of African-American business development in Austin. 6-8pm. Google Fiber Space, 201 Colorado. www.atxelectedofficials.splashthat.com.

AUSTIN SANCTUARY NETWORK BENEFIT A network of faith communities and organizations supporting asylum-seekers hosts a benefit concert with singer/songwriter Carrie Newcomer and pianist Gary Walters. Childcare available. 8:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/452-6168. $22. www.fb.com/austin-sanctuary-network-1739318732967795.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEXAS WINTER GAMES! The 24th annual SOTX Winter Games are almost upon us and they need your help! Volunteers are needed for the bowling, volleyball, and powerlifting competitions. Assistance is also needed at Athlete Village to help with running games, arts & crafts, and snack service. Feb. 2-5 www.sotx.org.

ONGOING: AUSTIN TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT DIGITAL ROADWAY CONTEST Get creative for a great cause by creating short, clever messages to keep Austin drivers safe and informed. Email AustinMobility@austintexas.gov or tweet your ideas to @AustinMobility using hashtag #ontheroadATX. Through Feb. 10