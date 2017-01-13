Next Week’s Rallies

Several anti-Trump marches are ready to take off next week after two months of organizing. Friday's One Resistance march up South Congress runs in direct opposition to Trump's inauguration happening simultaneously on Jan. 20. City Council Member Greg Casar is one of many locals who've voiced support for the local movement. Hundreds of UT students are planning a campus-wide walkout earlier that day in solidarity with communities targeted by Trump's incoming administration; the student rally is scheduled to join forces with One Resistance before the protest begins.

The Women's March on Austin – a sister demonstration of D.C.'s Women's March on Washington – is scheduled for the following day, Jan. 21. According to Melissa Fiero, one of several local organizers, Austin's march is currently expected to be the fourth largest in the country. Over 300 sister marches are scheduled worldwide for Jan. 21. "People are coming from all over the state to join us," said Fiero. Despite the name, which Fiero says originated from the group of women who started the D.C. event, Saturday's march is "open and inclusive to anyone who supports our message – women's rights are human rights – and all communities at risk." They're calling for a nonviolent protest, and ask only that attendees "march safely and speak up for what they believe in."