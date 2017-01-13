Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Race Is On

Nick Chu's already thinking about next year's elections. On Monday, the felony prosecutor at the Travis County District Attorney's Office released word that he's running to replace Herb Evans as Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace. Evans retires this May after 16 years overseeing the dexterous Downtown court; county commissioners will appoint an interim JP to run the show until the winner of next year's election gets sworn in January of 2019. Chu, an assistant D.A. for the past year and county attorney for four years prior to that, said he'd welcome the opportunity to "be responsible for the well-being of some of our most vulnerable community members – dealing with issues from affordability to public safety." Primary elections for the JP Precinct 5 gig take place March 2018. Chu is expected to draw some challengers.