News

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Race Is On

Nick Chu announces candidacy

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Jan. 13, 2017

Nick Chu's already thinking about next year's elections. On Monday, the felony prosecutor at the Travis County District Attorney's Office released word that he's running to replace Herb Evans as Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace. Evans retires this May after 16 years overseeing the dexterous Downtown court; county commissioners will appoint an interim JP to run the show until the winner of next year's election gets sworn in January of 2019. Chu, an assistant D.A. for the past year and county attorney for four years prior to that, said he'd welcome the opportunity to "be responsible for the well-being of some of our most vulnerable community members – dealing with issues from affordability to public safety." Primary elections for the JP Precinct 5 gig take place March 2018. Chu is expected to draw some challengers.

A version of this article appeared in print on January 13, 2017 with the headline: The People’s Court-ship
READ MORE
More by Chase Hoffberger
Judge Alcala Won’t Seek Re-Election
Judge Alcala Won’t Seek Re-Election
The judge has served on the Court of Criminal Appeals since 2011

Jan. 6, 2017

Top 10 Criminal Justice Stories
Top 10 Criminal Justice Stories
The biggest stories from local cops, courts, and criminals

Dec. 30, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Nick Chu, Herb Evans

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Free Week: Muff, Soda Lilies, Blushing
Cheer Up Charlies
An Oversimplification of Her Beauty at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP