Civics 101

Thursday 12

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

COMMUNITY HEALTH FORUM An opportunity to learn ways of increasing well-being and improving quality of life. 6-8pm. Southeast Health and Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.austintexas.gov/news/upcoming-community-health-forum.

Friday 13

SELECTING A BUSINESS STRUCTURE WORKSHOP If you're looking to start a business, here's the perfect opportunity! Come ready to learn about legal structures and the impact on your taxes, liability, employees, and leases. 9-10am. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austinasianchamber.org/events/details/bbasics-selecting-a-legal-structure-1603.

BUILDING BRIDGES: BLACK PERSONNEL IN HIGHER EDUCATION A dialogue on how the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education is promoting equity at ACC. 9-10am. Simpson United Methodist Church, 1701 E. 12th, 512/472-8818. sites.austincc.edu/equityandinclusion.

READY, SET, PLANT! Come plant saplings with the the City of Austin Forestry Division and TreeFolks to help restore native tree and shrub diversity, reduce water runoff, and improve water quality in Austin’s creeks. Wear long pants and closed-toe shoes. 9am-Noon. North Acres Park, 1112 Hermitage Dr.. www.treefolks.org.

Saturday 14

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Call the EMS Safety Hotline at 512/972-7233 or email emspubed@austintexas.gov for more information. 9am. Seton Northwest Hospital, 11113 Research, 512/324-6000. www.austintexas.gov/event/safe-baby-academy-32.

WOMEN'S SELF DEFENSE In observance of Stalker Awareness Month, this class will help develop self-awareness and focus as a form of self-defense with instructors from The Void Martial Arts. 1-4pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

ANTI-INAUGURATION SIGN-MAKING PARTY Bring your snark and stencils for a sign-making party to prep for the upcoming anti-inauguration marches on Jan. 20 and 21. Bring as many supplies as you can, snacks provided by DSA Queer Coalition. 4:30-7:30pm. Texas State Employees Union, 1700 S. First, 512/448-4225. www.fb.com/DSAQueerCoalition.

ALL TODDIES, ALL CHOICES! The Bridge Collective brings a night of mingling, music, and repro rights. In honor of our bodies (our choice!) the bar's slingin' hot toddies, Michi Ramen snacks, and lots o' music. 6-11pm. Hole in the Wall, 2538 Guadalupe, 512/302-1470. Free when you say "here for All Toddies and All Choices". www.thebridgecollective.org.

FEMINIST UNHAPPY HOUR Austin NOW and WilCo NOW invite y'all out for a stiff drink and fries. Discussions can include: feminism, immigration issues, the merits of Kit Harington's beard. Only rule: There will be no organizing talk. Please RSVP on Facebook. 8:30-10:30pm. Stinson’s Bistro Rosedale, 4416 Burnet Rd., 512/968-4970. www.nowaustin.org.

Sunday 15

SILENT SUNDAY PROTEST Fresh Water Ministry in a collaboration with Black Lives Matter and Women Ministers’ Empowerment Network have begun hosting monthly silent protests to address systemic injustice and inequality. Sun., Jan. 15, 10:30am-12:30pm. Fresh Water Ministry, 2409 Guadalupe St.. www.freshwaterministry.com.

BUILD YOUR OWN BICYCLE PANNIERS: BICYCLE MAINTENANCE 101 Learn how to make panniers that easily attach to almost any bicycle’s rear or front rack. 1-4pm. Yellow Bike Project, 1216 Webberville Rd., 512/524-5299. $45; $35 if you bring your own buckets. www.austinyellowbike.org.

Monday 16

MLK MARCH AND FESTIVAL Honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Meet at 21st and Speedway (near the MLK statue) and see site for route and after-festivities. 9am-3pm. UT and Huston-Tillotson University. www.mlkcelebration.com.

Tuesday 17

TEXAS LOBBY DAY WITH MOMS DEMAND ACTION FOR GUN SENSE IN AMERICA Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and supporters gather at the Capitol to prove we're not standing by while they attempt to roll back our gun laws this legislative session. 9am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress. Please RSVP. www.act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/4242/signup/.

THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF AUSTIN HOSTS CALL TO ACTION IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT: A CONVERSATION WITH ORA HOUSTON A small-group conversation with City Council member Houston of District 1. The League of Women Voters of Austin wants to support community engagement. Everyone, regardless of district, is welcome. Please RSVP to programs@lwvaustin.org 9-10am. Mi Madre's, 2201 Manor Rd., 512/322-9721. programs@lwvaustin.org, www.lwvaustin.org.

Wednesday 18

FORMING AUSTIN'S LGBTQ+ QUALITY OF LIFE COMMISSION: PUBLIC FORUM It's true – Austin is getting an LGBTQ Quality of Life Commission, but first we need your input! Q-mmunity leaders hosts an open dialogue for all to gather input on drafting a resolution to establish the new commission. Catch 'em in room 8. 6:30-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 19

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Call EMS Safety Hotline – 512/972-7233 – to make an appointment. 9am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-51.

THE LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS OF AUSTIN HOSTS CALL TO ACTION IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT: A CONVERSATION WITH LESLIE POOL A small-group conversation with City Council member Leslie Pool of District 7. The League of Women Voters of Austin wants to support community engagement. Everyone, regardless of district, is welcome. Please RSVP to programs@lwvaustin.org. 1-2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. programs@lwvaustin.org, www.lwvaustin.org.

CONVERSATION ON CLIMATE CHANGE Join Citizens Climate Lobby for a discussion on climate change, but be prepared to put a question or topic on the discussion list. Some special participants get a free beer and cheese pizza. 6-8pm. The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co., 1305 W. Oltorf, 512/298-2242. www.citizensclimatelobby.org/chapters/tx_austin.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEXAS WINTER GAMES! The 24th annual SOTX Winter Games are almost upon us and they need your help! Volunteers are needed for the bowling, volleyball, and powerlifting competitions. Assistance is also needed at Athlete Village to help with running games, arts & crafts, and snack service. Feb. 2-5 www.sotx.org.