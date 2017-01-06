Drag Queens Assaulted Downtown

Shortly after bars closed last Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, two local drag queens were brutally attacked and robbed upon leaving Barbarella's weekly gay dance party, Tuezgayz. Robert Foster, aka Serotonin, and his friend Nicholas Brading were walking near the Seventh Street ARCH when Foster recalls someone suddenly grabbing at his purse. Foster, who spoke with KXAN after the incident, reported that a car pulled up and a single attacker jumped out, but his memory is a bit hazy. He told the network that he remembers only that the person was "a little bit taller than me and lighter skinned and curly, curly hair." Foster lost two teeth in the assault. Brading was hit by the car as their attacker fled, leaving him with a broken leg. Foster, who was in contact with the Chronicle this week, was unavailable for comment when we went to press. APD is currently investigating the incident, but hasn't made any arrests.