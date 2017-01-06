Civics 101

Thursday 5

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

THAT'S MY FACE YOUNG ADULT FILM SERIES: JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT: THE RADIANT CHILD The Carver Museum returns with the third installment of their That’s My Face Young Adult Film Series. Every month they screen influential films and works by black filmmakers. 6:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

CELEBRATING THE RAG An ode to Austin's underground newspaper of the Sixties. Join editors of the new book Celebrating The Rag: Austin's Iconic Underground Newspaper for a speaking and signing engagement. 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. www.theragblog.com/the-rag-book.

Friday 6

BURY THE WOMEN: PROTEST TEXAS FETAL BURIAL RULES Play dead outside the Governor's Mansion as a silent, peaceful demonstration to protest the new state rules requiring health care facilities that perform abortions to bury or cremate the fetal remains. 11am-2pm. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063. www.txfgm.org.

SAY NO TO ENFORCING BURIAL/CREMATION OF FETAL REMAINS! Reproductive rights activists are fighting against the recent Texas Health and Human Services Commission ruling that will require women to bury/cremate fetal tissue after their abortion or miscarriage. "Stand against this cruel and disgusting legislation." 2-5pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. jmichaels@twu.edu, www.tspb.state.tx.us.

Saturday 7

BUILDING BRIDGES A community discussion on "un-segregating ourselves." 10am-Noon. Mt. Zion Action & Resource Center, 2951 East 14th St. Free. mike.manor@traviscountytx.gov.

HOLIDAY TREE RECYCLING Turn your tree to mulch. Drop it off at Zilker this weekend. Trees with artificial snow are not accepted and please remove all decorations and stands. Additionally, curbside pickup is available on your normal trash day. Trees over six feet should be cut in half. 10am-2pm. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-6700. www.austintexas.gov/department/holiday-tree-recycling.

THE TRAVIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE BUILDING BRIDGES TOWN HALL Presenters Senior Corrections Officer James Traynor and Senior Deputy Jon Culin explain and answer questions on new cadets and recruits for the sheriff's office. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

RESTORING CIVIL DISCOURSE AFTER THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN Common Ground for Texans hosts panel discussion on restoring civility to our political discourse, and what the latest political landscape changes mean for the future of democracy. Speakers include Ross Ramsey, Roderick P. Hart, and Jonathan Tilove. 2-4pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 8

HOLIDAY TREE RECYCLING Turn your tree to mulch. Drop it off at Zilker this weekend. Trees with artificial snow are not accepted and please remove all decorations and stands. Additionally, curbside pickup is available on your normal trash day. Trees over six feet should be cut in half. 10am-2pm. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-6700. www.austintexas.gov/department/holiday-tree-recycling.

LUTU CITIZEN LOBBYIST & VDR TRAINING AND POTLUCK We will be providing lunch and would love for people to also bring some dishes to share! Sun., Jan. 8, noon-2:30pm Texas State Employees Union, 1700 S. First, 512/448-4225. www.leftuptous.org.

Monday 9

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Call the EMS Safety Hotline at 512.972.7233 or email EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov to make an appointment. 9am. CommUnity Care Clinic, 1210 W. Braker Ln, Austin, 78758. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-50.

CODENEXT ADVISORY GROUP MEETING Follow CodeNEXT, hear presentations, and present your issues. 6pm. Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th. www.austintexas.gov/event/codenext-advisory-group-meeting-13.

Tuesday 10

3RD ANNUAL MILLIONS MARCH TEXAS: STATEWIDE CALL TO ACTION AJC calls on all Texans to join their march on the Texas State Capitol to demand immediate actions take place within law enforcement to protect the lives of Black, Brown and other Texans of color from police brutality and systematic/institutionalized racism. 8am-5pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. www.austinjustice.org.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY Call EMS Safety Hotline (512.972.7233) to register, or email EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov for more information. 5:30pm. Seton Williamson Medical Center, 201 Seton Pkwy. Round Rock, TX 78665.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN JANUARY GENERAL BODY MEETING BLM's first meeting of the new year will debrief the day's Millions March Texas, and hold several working committees: Education, Criminal Justice Reform, Health, Economics, Housing, Transportation, and Civics. 6-7:30pm. 1705 E 11th St, Austin, 78702. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

Thursday 12

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.