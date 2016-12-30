Civics 101

Thursday 29

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

Friday 30

KWANZAA CELEBRATION: NIA The Carver Museum hosts a Kwanzaa celebration and recommitment ceremony to the principle of Nia. Performances by Elizabeth Kahura. Please RSVP to 512/974-4926. 6-8pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

MAKE PROTEST SIGNS AND CELEBRATE HANUKKAH Get together to make protest signs for any and every upcoming issue (Black Lives Matter, fetal remains burial, Trump, immigrants’ rights, LGBTQ rights, etc). Bring ideas, wine, and/or snacks to share. Menorahs will be lit as well. 6-10pm. See Facebook for location. Free; poster board donations accepted.

Saturday 31

BIRD BLIND ADVENTURE HIKE Meet at Devil's Waterhole trailhead. 10am. Inks Lake State Park, 3630 Park Road 4 W., Inks Lake, 512/793-2223. www.tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/inks-lake.

AUSTIN'S NEW YEAR The City invites y'all to come on down for a NYE celebration with Shinyribs, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Peterson Brothers, and 18 more bands. It's a family-friendly fest to say so long to 2016 and helloooo, 2017. 3-10:30pm. Vic Mathias Shores, 900 W. Riverside Dr.. www.austinsnewyear.com.

CAPITAL METRO: FREE RIDES AND EXPANDED NEW YEAR’S EVE SERVICE Cap Metro offers free rides on MetroBus, MetroRapid, MetroRail, and MetroAccess after 6pm on NYE. Additionally, the last MetroRail train will leave Downtown at 2:30am; five Night Owl bus routes will run to and from Sixth & Congress every 15 minutes from midnight until 3am. 6pm-3am. www.capmetro.org/specialevents.

Monday 2

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Get your questions about the Texas Department of Criminal Justice answered on the first Monday of each month. 6:30pm. Sunrise Community Church, 4430 Manchaca Rd.. Free. www.tifa.org.

Tuesday 3

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Call the EMS Safety Hotline at 512/972-7233 or email emspubed@austintexas.gov to make an appointment. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.austintexas.gov/event/child-passenger-safety-car-seat-check-event-42.

LUTU LOGISTICS MEETING Join Left Up To Us for a logistics meeting. 5:30-8pm. Opa!, 2050 S. Lamar, 512/326-8742. www.leftuptous.org.

AJC GENERAL BODY MEETING Austin Justice Coalition invites you to attend their first general body meeting of 2017. 6-8:30pm. Wholesome Generation, 12251 Running Bird. www.austinjustice.org.

BACK CULTURAL LOUNGE: HEALING POWER OF HIP HOP WITH DR. RAPHAEL TRAVIS A space to share ideas, thoughts, and concerns on issues relevant to the black community in Austin. Dr. Travis is the author of The Healing Power of Hip Hop and his latest research appears in a variety of peer-reviewed academic journals. Please call 512/ 974-4926 to RSVP. 6:30-8pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

Wednesday 4

COST OF SERVICE: PUBLIC INVOLVEMENT COMMITTEE MEETING AW is conducting a comprehensive cost of service rate study for its water, wastewater, and reclaimed water services. The Public Involvement Committee will be utilized to provide AW’s residential, multifamily, commercial, and large-volume customers an opportunity to participate in the process and provide input to the study. 4pm. Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th. www.austintexas.gov/department/2016-cost-service-rate-study.

Thursday 5

THAT'S MY FACE YOUNG ADULT FILM SERIES: JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT: THE RADIANT CHILD The Carver Museum returns with the third installment of their That’s My Face Young Adult Film Series. Every month they screen influential films and works by black filmmakers. 6:30pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-and-cultural-center.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.