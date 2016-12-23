News

The Americans With Disabilities Act Done Right

How do you defend against frivolous ADA lawsuits? Start a defense project.

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016

New developments in the saga of Texas Civil Rights Project founder Jim Harrington and Omar Rosales, the local attorney recently ordered to pay nearly $176,000 in penalties for filing frivolous lawsuits charging businesses with violating the Americans With Disabilities Act ("Talk About Your Ultimate Backfire," Dec. 16): On Tuesday, Harrington announced the creation of the Texas ADA Defense Project, which will "combat exploitive threats and litigation" of the federal labor law. Harrington says he established TADP after receiving "numerous reports" from health care providers who'd received a "demand" letter from Rosales stating that their website was inaccessible to people with visual disabilities, and that Rosales would file a lawsuit if they didn't pay him $2,000 and attorney fees. "This is about as close to a shakedown as you can get," said Harrington in a press statement.

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Americans with Disabilities Act, Jim Harrington, Omar Rosales, Texas ADA Defense Project

