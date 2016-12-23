Steve Adler’s Year in Review

Mayor Steve Adler isn't letting the year end without polishing his annual apples. In a press release Wednesday, he listed some 45 "accomplishments for 2016," under the five categories. We won't list them all, but here are a few selections. Your call on the merits. The whole list is available on the mayor's blog, www.mayoradler.com.

Year of Mobility

• Crafted $720 million Smart Corridor mobility bond package that will decrease congestion on major arteries and increase safety

• Voted on CAMPO to prioritize overpasses on Loop 360, drawing down $204 million from Texas Trans­portation Commission to add to $46 million passed in mobility bond

• Despite departure of incumbent ridesharing companies, Austin gained multiple transportation network companies operating at scale with a real choice for fingerprinted drivers

Affordability

• Reached settlement in Austin Energy rate case, saving ratepayers $42.5 million

• 2% increase in homestead exemption to 8%, saving owners of a median home $22.95 a year

• Cut tax rate for second year in a row

Public Safety

• Voted for Sobriety Center

• Voted to fund police body cameras

• Voted to fund work that will address the rape kit backlog

Reform & Progress

• Passed Secret Money Ordinance, increasing accountability and transparency in Austin elections

• Continued C40/Climate Progress

Spirit of East Austin

• Created Task Force on Institu­tion­al Racism & Systemic Inequities

Sustainability

• Reached settlement in Austin Energy rate case, financing the shuttering the coal-fired Fayette power plant in 2022

• Represented Austin at C40 Cities Summit on Climate in Mexico City