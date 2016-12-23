News

Police Monitor Margo Frasier Retires

What's next for the office that watches over APD?

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016

Margo Frasier
Margo Frasier (Photo by John Anderson)

Interim City Manager Elaine Hart expects to name a replacement for outgoing Police Monitor Margo Frasier before the beginning of the new year, according to City Media Manager David Green. Any potential suitor would first get hired on an interim basis until a new city manager is hired to replace Hart, at which point the permanent CM would go to work finding a long-term PM with whom to move forward. Green says a framework for what the interim hiring process will look like "hasn't been made yet" – which, given that 2017 is 10 days away, suggests the hire could come from within. Louis Gonzales is currently Frasier's first assistant. Frasier officially retires Jan. 31, but tells the Chronicle she's planning to spend the true bulk of January burning accrued leave.

A version of this article appeared in print on December 23, 2016 with the headline: All Interim Everything (Police Monitors Included)
Police Monitor Report Leads to Search Policy Changes
Staffing Shakeup at APD
Election Results: Alter, Hassan, Nitsch Victorious
KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Police Monitor, Margo Frasier, Elaine Hart, David Green, Louis Gonzales

