Local Podcaster Cleared in Spirit Halloween Store Incident
Round Rock PD rescinds criminal trespass warning against Moisés Chiullán
By Richard Whittaker, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016
Earlier this month the Chronicle reported on local podcaster Moisés Chiullán's seemingly unwarranted encounter with six Round Rock police officers outside of a Spirit Halloween store after a temporary employee falsely reported he was threatening store staff ("No Returns at the Spirit Shop," Dec. 2). Turns out the involved parties have brought the case true closure: RRPD confirmed this week that the warning for criminal trespass issued to Chiullán has been rescinded. Chiullán also reports that Spirit's general counsel said the company had placed the seasonal employees responsible on its "do not hire" list.
A version of this article appeared in print on December 23, 2016 with the headline: That’s the Spirit