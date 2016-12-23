Local Podcaster Cleared in Spirit Halloween Store Incident

Earlier this month the Chronicle reported on local podcaster Moisés Chiullán's seemingly unwarranted encounter with six Round Rock police officers outside of a Spirit Halloween store after a temporary employee falsely reported he was threatening store staff ("No Returns at the Spirit Shop," Dec. 2). Turns out the involved parties have brought the case true closure: RRPD confirmed this week that the warning for criminal trespass issued to Chiullán has been rescinded. Chiullán also reports that Spirit's general counsel said the company had placed the seasonal employees responsible on its "do not hire" list.