Fri., Dec. 23, 2016


Jacob Rubio protests outside of the Texas Capitol's House chamber on Monday as electors met to cast their votes to officially secure Donald Trump's presidential victory. Two of the state's electors – Chris Suprun, who pledged to vote for John Kasich instead of Trump, and Art Sisneros, who announced plans to resign so as to avoid voting for DJT – sparked hopes that the Electoral College would bar Trump from the presidency, but the effort came up short: Only Suprun and one other voter – who cast their ballot for Ron Paul – proved faithless electors within the state. (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Last week's Council meeting (Dec. 15) featured the final approval of the Grove at Shoal Creek PUD, after some tinkering with the affordable housing component and a few other details. There was plenty of additional business, including the next big PUD: Austin Oaks. See "Closing Time at the Grove," Dec. 23.

City Council's final meeting of 2016 today (Dec. 22) is the ceremonial confirmation of the results of the Nov. 8 city election – new Council Members Jimmy Flannigan (District 6) and Alison Alter (D10) will be sworn in on Jan. 6, when Council will also choose its Mayor Pro Tem (currently CM Kathie Tovo).

Austin's Center for Events announced application deadlines for March's Spring Festival period, scheduled March 10-19. See www.austintexas.gov/citystage for details.

War on Christ(mas): Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick voiced his support of Sen. Joan Huffman's SB 24. The proposed bill would prohibit government entities from obtaining copies of sermons, and safeguard religious leaders from testifying on said sermons. Atop Patrick's long list of priorities is to protect religious liberty – "something we particularly treasure during the holiday season," he quipped.

The day after the Electoral College voted for President-elect Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unleashed on Chris Suprun, the Texas Elector who made headlines for his refusal to back PEOTUS. "You're fired!!!" the state leader tweeted in all caps. Abbott then tweeted that a bill has been filed to punish "faithless" electors, referring to Rep. John Raney's HB 543, fines "faithless" electors $5,000 and bans them from the Electoral College.

State Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs remain candidates for Trump's secretary of agriculture. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, who chairs the House Agriculture Committee, endorsed Combs. Miller has made headlines for defending fake news; suggesting the Islamic world should be bombed; and sending a tweet that referred to Hillary Clinton as a "cunt."

H-E-B is expanding, and headed where Austin's next big population growth is expected. The grocery chain has purchased 17 acres near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, near the Pilot Knob development and several other new and planned housing tracts.

City of Austin offices will be closed Dec. 23-26, while city libraries close at 3pm on Dec. 22 and reopen Dec. 27. AISD is now closed until Jan. 3 for staff, and students return for classes Jan. 4.

