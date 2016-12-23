Civics 101

Thursday 22

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. Michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

Friday 23

AMALA COMMUNITY LUNCH Sit down for a home-cooked community luncheon with Amala. Meals are vegetarian with vegan options, gluten free, organic, and local when possible. Families welcome. Noon-1pm. Amala Foundation, 1006 S. Eighth, 512/476-8884. $10 suggested donation. www.amalafoundation.org.

INKS LAKE TWILIGHT HIKE Meet at Devil's Waterhole trailhead. 5pm. Inks Lake State Park, 3630 Park Road 4 W., Inks Lake, 512/793-2223. www.tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/inks-lake.

DUA NIGHT FOR ALEPPO: WITH SHEIKH MOHAMED JEBRIL A Quran and Dua Night offering an opportunity to come together as a community and honor the people of Aleppo. 7:15-9pm. Islamic Center of Greater Austin, 5110 Manor Rd.

Saturday 24

DEVIL'S BACKBONE NATURE HIKE Meet at the bird blind. Gate code given at HQ. 10am. Inks Lake State Park, 3630 Park Road 4 W., Inks Lake, 512/793-2223. www.tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/inks-lake.

Wednesday 28

BOOK DISCUSSION: NO DOUBT: THE MURDER(S) OF OSCAR GRANT Thandisizwe Chimurenga, author of No Doubt: The Murder(s) of Oscar Grant, will lead a discussion on state-sanctioned violence, police brutality, and black power movements. Hosted by Black Lives Matter. 6:30-8:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

Thursday 29

NOW ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS FOR ART INSPIRED BY BARTON SPRINGS Applications due by March 31. Show runs May 12-Sept. 4. Artists of all backgrounds and ages are encouraged to apply. Selected pieces will be displayed at the Beverly S. Sheffield Education Center. Dec. 22 through March 31 Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, 2206 William Barton Dr., 512/397-1463. Michael.adair@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/event/barton-springs-exhibition-art-inspired-barton-springs.

Ongoing

CALL FOR PLATELET DONORS The supply of platelets has fallen to an unsafe level. Anyone who is able is urged to make a platelet donation appointment as soon as possible. Platelet donation may be done every 7 days or 24 times per year. The entire process from the time a donor walks through the doors until they leave is approximately 1 to 1.5 hours. Call to make an appointment. Open seven days a week. We Are Blood, 4300 N. Lamar, 512/206-1266. www.inyourhands.org.