News

AISD’s Overtime Ailments

School nurses say they feel the working squeeze already

By Jack Craver, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016

If President Barack Obama's overtime rule ever goes into effect ("Welcome to the Working Week-and-a-Half," Nov. 18), an estimated 4.2 million salaried employees who make less than $47,476 per year will either make more money or stop working overtime, assuming their bosses follow the law. You might think most workers would welcome such changes, but at least one group of local employees appears unhappy about the prospect – and the effect the potential changes have already had on work conditions.

A nurse in the Austin Independent School District who spoke to the Chronicle on the condition of anonymity said her colleagues have been distraught about plans announced by Ascension Health, the nonprofit behemoth that employs school nurses, to reclassify AISD nurses from salaried employees exempt from overtime to hourly non-exempt workers. Despite a ruling from U.S. Federal Judge Amos Mazzant putting a hold on the new rule (which appears increasingly unlikely to be implemented), Ascension is going ahead with reclassification plans. As a result, reports the nurse, about 60 of her colleagues paid under the proposed threshold have been told that they cannot work more than 40 hours a week without prior authorization, including answering calls and work emails from home.

Ascension told the Chronicle the company is simply putting in place the same policy it's currently implementing at its hospitals. Unlike those hospitals, however, AISD schools are only staffed by one nurse each, and there may not be reinforcements available when the nurse hits 40 hours in a week. One parent of a child with Type 1 diabetes told the Chronicle she harbored concerns about the prospect of a nurse not being present to administer the insulin that her child depends on because the nurse had already met her hourly quota. Tracy Spinner, assistant director of health services at AISD, said she couldn't comment on Ascension's decisions, but maintains that the nurses' schedules will remain the same and the district does not "anticipate any decline in the quality of care." A spokesman for Ascension declined to comment, saying only that with the court's injunction being temporary, "at this time we have elected to proceed with complying with the revised regulations."

READ MORE
More AISD
A Level Playing Field
A Level Playing Field
Charter schools have a distinct advantage over ISDs when it comes to building new campuses. Will City Council change that on June 9?

Richard Whittaker, June 3, 2016

AISD Salaries Up for Debate
AISD Salaries Up for Debate
Union asks for 4% increase this year and next

Richard Whittaker, May 6, 2016

More by Jack Craver
“Minimum Wage Is Not Livable”
“Minimum Wage Is Not Livable”
Popeyes workers get paid owed wages, but fight far from over

Dec. 16, 2016

Overturning Overtime
Overturning Overtime
Obama’s plan to fix overtime wage pay in America appears over before it could get started

Dec. 9, 2016

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

AISD, Ascension Health, Austin ISD, Tracy Spinner

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Ralph White Holiday Spectacular
Museum of Human Achievement
Christmas Pops Sing-Along at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
VSA Texas Holiday Art and Gift Show at VSA arts of Texas
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2016 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP