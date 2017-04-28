Music

The Ghost Wolves

Texas Platinum (Hound Gawd!)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 28, 2017

Texas Platters

Since long-playing debut Man, Woman, Beast in 2014, the world's seemingly crawled up Carley Wolf's backside. As fronted by her, Austin's feral garage-blues duo Ghost Wolves demonstrates a shitty disposition on opener "Attitude Problem," combats mental hoodoo with "Strychnine in My Lemonade," and vexes everyone in the 'hood with fuzz-drenched bashing via "Noisy Neighbors (Yuppie Scum)" and "Crybabies Go Home." And that's just the first four cuts! The very nature of her and husband Jonny Wolf's primal bash evokes a certain color-codified breakout twosome from last decade, but there's instant differentiation in the role reversals, with her being Jack and him going all Meg on percussion. He boasts better-skilled timekeeping, while "All the Good's Gone" bleeds more rockabilly influence than the White Stripes ever unleashed. Produced by Mike McCarthy, Texas Platinum rings with a ratty clarity that proves Ghost Wolves are growing without growing up.

***.5

READ MORE
More Ghost Wolves
Texas Platters
Ghost Wolves
Man, Woman, Beast (Record Review)

Kevin Curtin, June 6, 2014

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Ruthie Foster
Joy Comes Back (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, March 31, 2017

Texas Platters
Scott H. Biram
The Bad Testament (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Feb. 24, 2017

More by Tim Stegall
The Black Angels Record Review
The Black Angels Record Review
Death Song (Partisan)

April 28, 2017

SXSW Music Live: The Sandinistas
SXSW Music Live: The Sandinistas
Clash city rockers

March 18, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ghost Wolves

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
PJ Harvey
at Stubb's
Oddisee
at Empire Control Room
Sonny Landreth
at Antone's Nightclub
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP