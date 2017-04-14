Music

Darden Smith

Everything (Compass)

Reviewed by Raoul Hernandez, Fri., April 14, 2017

Texas Platters

Lone Star song whisperers (octogenarians Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson), their inheritors (septuagenarians Terry Allen, Butch Hancock, Billy Joe Shaver), and great grand inheritors (sexagenarians Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Robert Earl Keen) left a palpable void for the half-century set: Slaid Cleaves, Bruce Robison, Darden Smith. Out of the lot, the longtime local latter from the East Texas town of Brenham still falls between the singer-songwriter cracks. Smith's 15th release does Everything that career peaks including Little Victories (1993), Sunflower (2002), and previous LP Love Calling (2013) accomplished, only too much so. Opener "Blessings" begins with a Bruce Hornsby piano lope, and "Against the Grain" in the third spot ranks among the singer's best, trademarked by gentle acoustic guitar, soft percussion, and a tender delivery. Between them, "Firefly" pulls off a perfect romantic metaphor, but that same delivery, tempo, and percussion flatlines – lethargic – while "Love Will Win the War" ("hate might win the battle, but ...") is simply trite. "Soul Searching," "Carousel" despite Kelly Willis' sweet harmony, and closer "Can You See the Moon" flounder as well, moving past peaceful to listless.

**

READ MORE
More Darden Smith
Texas Platters
Darden Smith
Love Calling (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Aug. 9, 2013

Off the Record
Off the Record
Electric Lounge's second act on the Eastside, catching up with Scratch Acid and Austin's other 'Voice' contestants

Austin Powell, Sept. 9, 2011

More Music Reviews
SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews
Pegi Young & the Survivors
Raw (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, March 17, 2017

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews
Vagabon
Infinite Worlds (Record Review)

Libby Webster, March 17, 2017

More by Raoul Hernandez
Jim Caligiuri Exit Interview
Jim Caligiuri Exit Interview
Ten minutes, 20 questions, and 20-plus years of Americana chronicles

April 13, 2017

Bryan Ferry Enslaves the Moody
Bryan Ferry Enslaves the Moody
UK romantic slays local romantics

March 23, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Darden Smith

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Cashmere Cat
at Empire Control Room
Clean Bandit
at Emo's
Loudon Wainwright III
at One World Theatre
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP