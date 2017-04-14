Music

Carrie Elkin Record Review

The Penny Collector

By Libby Webster, Fri., April 14, 2017

Carrie Elkin Record Review

Carrie Elkin's first album in six years, follow-up to 2011's twangy, pure country Call It My Garden, finds the Austin singer-songwriter in a much sparser, folk-gospel-sounding space. Titled in honor of her late father, a lifelong collector of little copper coins and whose passing informed the narrative woven throughout his daughter's sixth LP, The Penny Collector exists in the remarkable, forlorn stretch between life and death, equally funereal and filled with quiet joys. Opener "New Mexico," led by Elkin's enormous, melancholic voice and backed by guitar and minimal strings, serves as a fitting intro, imbued with wildlife imagery, marveling at the simple act of a beating heart, but still haunting. There are moments of Elkin's fuller, upbeat, bucolic sound ("Live Wire," "My Brother Said"), but she sounds best when leaving the instrumentation scarce, like on "And Then the Birds Came." The recurring motif of nature – the coyotes in the opener, the thrum of cicadas in "Albatross," the mountains of "Niagara" – has Elkin keenly building a backdrop of the minuscule, beautiful moments of being alive, against which her meditations on death are set.

****

READ MORE
More Carrie Elkin
SXSW Records
Carrie Elkin
Call It My Garden (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, March 18, 2011

More by Libby Webster
Texas Platters
Julia Lucille
Chthonic (Record Review)

April 14, 2017

Texas Platters
My Education
Schiphol (Record Review)

March 31, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Carrie Elkin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Cashmere Cat
at Empire Control Room
Clean Bandit
at Emo's
Loudon Wainwright III
at One World Theatre
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP