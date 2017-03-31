Music

Walker Lukens

Ain't Got a Reason (Modern Outsider)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., March 31, 2017

Texas Platters

Walker Lukens' madcap pop drifted through stylistic explorations beginning on 2013 debut Devoted before finding sure footing with producer Jim Eno, who's helped wrangle his fellow local's eccentricities into sharp pop nuggets. Like November EP Never Understood, that Spoon influence rides high behind jagged riffs, unexpected turns, and uniquely powerful hooks. Opener "Love Me Tender (Don't Be Cruel)" pitches soulfully against the rocking "Where Is Thunder Road?," while "Simple Man" settles smoothly against the punctured rhythm of the closing title track.

***.5

READ MORE
More Walker Lukens
Texas Platters
Walker Lukens
Never Understood (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Nov. 25, 2016

Playback: ACL Fest Part II
Playback: ACL Fest Part II
ACL Fest isn’t a pair of weekend-long sit-ins, it’s one two-week-long campaign

Kevin Curtin, Oct. 14, 2016

More Music Reviews
SXSW Friday Record Reviews
Diet Cig
Swear I'm Good at This (Record Review)

Abby Johnston, March 17, 2017

SXSW Friday Record Reviews
Lvl Up
Return to Love (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, March 17, 2017

More by Doug Freeman
Guy Clark Biographer Tamara Saviano
Guy Clark Biographer Tamara Saviano
“He shared things with me he didn’t share with other people”

March 30, 2017

Biographer Tamara Saviano’s Guy Clark Revelations
Biographer Tamara Saviano’s Guy Clark Revelations
The dean of Texas songwriters’ final days, the forthcoming documentary on him, and more

March 31, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Walker Lukens

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Last Waltz 40 Tour
at Bass Concert Hall
Urban Music Fest w/ Keith Sweat, the Whispers, Althea René, Kyle Turner, Michael Ward at Auditorium Shores
Sweet Spirit (record release night two), Absolutely Not, Fools at Barracuda
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP