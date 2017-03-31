Transona 5 came of age during Denton's space rock boom in the late Nineties, but this isn't the psychedelic noise of Mazinga Phaser. Rather, it's the sound of Major Tom's space capsule orbiting some obscure moon, oxygen slowly running out. This double LP combines highlights from singles, EPs, and 1998's Duffel Bag album with rehearsal tracks and alternate mixes for a portrait of Lone Star indie rock at its most naked. Tempos stay slow and steady, guitars indicating rather than accenting melody, and singer Chris Anderson keeps to a measured croon. As such, the proceedings don't become cosmically rocking 'til the last few songs. At 75 minutes, Transona 5 may test the patience of anyone but the already converted. In small doses, however ("A Radar Screen," "Hey, Hey, Hey," the fuzzy "No Motor"), Transona 5's pop billows a refreshing alternative to volume addiction and macho posturing.