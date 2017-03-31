Fifth full-length, 2015's Transgressor showcased Quiet Company shifting from swelling pop balladry to a more aggressive rock stance. The ATX quintet's new EP fulfills that vision, three songs that bite and explode, but also continuously contorts in fascinating changes. "Celebrity Teeth Poacher" opens charmingly then gives way to an angst-rattled chorus, and "Get Beside Me Satan!" blasts pop punk. "On Single Moms" cuts tender against horns and Taylor Muse's piqued croon.