Music

My Education

Schiphol (Headbump)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., March 31, 2017

Texas Platters

Eighteen years into ornate, orchestral, instrumental ambiguity, My Education adds an unhinged edge. Eighth full-length Schiphol pushes the locals' cinematic sprawl past trademark sonic borders into throbbing enormity. Chamber rock never sounded so refined and feral all at once. "Coordinates" starts off twinkling, then crashes a tense violin line over cacophonous drums and shrill, distorted guitar. Middle tracks "Class A" and "Krampus" both shudder with heavy rock influences, while moments of hopefulness introduce "This Time Let's Rock" before it spirals off into a foreboding tangle. Eventually petering out into the airy "Grey An" and piano-driven closer "Reprise," Schiphol ends on a gentle note, a far cry from its vaguely disjointed, midsection madness. Even so, all nine tracks oscillate between prettiness and gritty dread, a darkness seeping into each cut.

***

READ MORE
More My Education
Free Week Live Shots
Megafauna, ST 37, Honeyrude
Cheer Up Charlies, Jan. 8

Michael Toland, Jan. 13, 2017

Sad Music for Somber People
Sad Music for Somber People
Toasting My Education and its dearly departed

Adam Schragin, Jan. 11, 2013

More Music Reviews
SXSW Friday Record Reviews
Diet Cig
Swear I'm Good at This (Record Review)

Abby Johnston, March 17, 2017

SXSW Friday Record Reviews
Lvl Up
Return to Love (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, March 17, 2017

More by Libby Webster
SXSW Music Live: Big Thief
SXSW Music Live: Big Thief
Day party robbed by Masterpiece maker Adrianne Lenker!

March 19, 2017

SXSW Music Live: Lemon Twigs
SXSW Music Live: Lemon Twigs
Shredded Seventies pop laced with Todd Rundgren, Queen, Beatles

March 18, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

My Education

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Last Waltz 40 Tour
at Bass Concert Hall
Urban Music Fest w/ Keith Sweat, the Whispers, Althea René, Kyle Turner, Michael Ward at Auditorium Shores
Sweet Spirit (record release night two), Absolutely Not, Fools at Barracuda
MORE CLUB LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP