Music

Christina Cavazos

Cold

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., March 31, 2017

Texas Platters

Difficult to separate Christina Cavazos' songs from her age (17), but only because they encapsulate a gorgeous teenage ennui and angst without becoming maudlin or trite. The mellow pop of her debut EP offers a polished, youthful perspective, "17" and "Stay" drawing tender melodies with poise and insight, and "With All My Heart" lilting a bittersweet nostalgia. "Closer" and "Warm" demonstrate age-appropriate innocence with equal stone Cold promise.

***

Christina Cavazos

