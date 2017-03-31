Difficult to separate Christina Cavazos' songs from her age (17), but only because they encapsulate a gorgeous teenage ennui and angst without becoming maudlin or trite. The mellow pop of her debut EP offers a polished, youthful perspective, "17" and "Stay" drawing tender melodies with poise and insight, and "With All My Heart" lilting a bittersweet nostalgia. "Closer" and "Warm" demonstrate age-appropriate innocence with equal stone Cold promise.