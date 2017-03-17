SXSW Thursday Record Reviews
Lift to Experience
The Texas-Jerusalem Crossroads (Mute)
By Michael Toland, Fri., March 17, 2017
Drawing from both British shoegaze and Lone Star C&W, Denton trio Lift to Experience adds state pride, revivalist spirituality, and dry humor to one of Texas' great one-and-dones. Does Josh T. Pearson, singing in a voice as plainspoken as a newscaster's, really mean it when he says, "All of rock & roll until now was to give place to the angels"? Despite both a sonic and packaging upgrade, this reissue doesn't address the question. It does, however, reinvigorate the epic sweep and tidal wave dynamics of "These Are the Days" and "With Crippled Wings." Sixteen years after its original release, The Texas-Jerusalem Crossroads remains a unique – and very Texan – artifact. (Thu. 16, Parish, 1am; Sat. 18, Central Presbyterian Church, 12mid)
