The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Thursday Record Reviews

Jamila Woods

Heavn

By Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Thursday Record Reviews

Crystallized introspections on the renewed scrutiny of America's deep-seated racism, Jamila Woods' solo debut Heavn shouts the resilience of a protest album, but with joy in the face of oppressive and cold realities. A sweet cadence and buttery phrasing, the Chicago artist rounds out sharp truths through the celebration of black experience: Sunday church congregation ("Holy"), black girl magic ("Bubbles"), Roy Ayers' Afrofuturism ("Way Up"), Harriet Tubman ruminations ("Blk Girl Soldier"), and watercolor jazz and hip-hop dispersed. Even through the death of slavery and police brutality, Heavn imagines a world where "not even death could stop them." (Thu. 16, Barracuda Backyard, 1:05am)

****

