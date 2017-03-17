The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Thursday Record Reviews

Hurray for the Riff Raff

The Navigator (ATO)

By Abby Johnston, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Thursday Record Reviews

Alynda Segarra, brains behind Hurray for the Riff Raff, decamped for New Orleans from the Puerto Rican Bronx she grew up in, but sixth studio LP The Navigator pays homage to her hometown and, more importantly, her heritage. The loose concept album follows her alter ego, Navita Milagros Negrón, whose adventures as a Latin woman begin to unfold over folksy rock on "Living in the City." Segarra taps into lamenting barroom country previously explored on "Life to Save," but uses the lightning-fast drumming of Puerto Rican plena to address the often physical struggle to protect the sanctity of any homeland on "Rican Beach." (Wed. 15, Stubb's, 8:20pm; Thu. 16, Cedar Street Courtyard, 11:40pm)

***

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Hurray for the Riff Raff, SXSW Music 2017

