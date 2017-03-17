SXSW Thursday Record Reviews

Ecstatic Vision

Raw Rock Fury (Relapse)

Ecstatic Vision aggressively explored the power cosmic on its 2015 debut Sonic Praise. The addition of multi-instrumentalist Kevin Nickles gives the Philadelphia quartet a shot of adrenaline, pushing its approach into the red on sophomore LP Raw Rock Fury. "The Electric Step" and massive "Twinkling Eye" cut a swath across the galaxy like a motorik Monster Magnet. "You Got It or You Don't" and "Keep It Loose," by contrast, ground themselves in a more terrestrial, urban locale – specifically Detroit, according to the amp-busting riffs. Louder, faster, heavier, and spacier, Ecstatic Vision finds its mojo in Raw Rock Fury. (Thu. 16, Grizzly Hall, 9:30pm; Sat. 18, Old School, 12mid)

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.