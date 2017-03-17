The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Thursday Record Reviews

Ecstatic Vision

Raw Rock Fury (Relapse)

By Michael Toland, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Thursday Record Reviews

Ecstatic Vision aggressively explored the power cosmic on its 2015 debut Sonic Praise. The addition of multi-instrumentalist Kevin Nickles gives the Philadelphia quartet a shot of adrenaline, pushing its approach into the red on sophomore LP Raw Rock Fury. "The Electric Step" and massive "Twinkling Eye" cut a swath across the galaxy like a motorik Monster Magnet. "You Got It or You Don't" and "Keep It Loose," by contrast, ground themselves in a more terrestrial, urban locale – specifically Detroit, according to the amp-busting riffs. Louder, faster, heavier, and spacier, Ecstatic Vision finds its mojo in Raw Rock Fury. (Thu. 16, Grizzly Hall, 9:30pm; Sat. 18, Old School, 12mid)

***.5

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ecstatic Vision, SXSW Music 2017

