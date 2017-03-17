The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Thursday Record Reviews

Chicano Batman

Freedom Is Free (ATO)

By Thomas Fawcett, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Thursday Record Reviews

Produced by former Dap-Kings saxophonist and Truth & Soul impresario Leon Michels, the third album from Chicano Batman represents a huge leap forward for an act that sounds like no other. Freedom Is Free brings the L.A. psych-soul outfit's classic stylings to the forefront without losing their eclectic mix of influences, most notably low-rider oldies and Brazilian tropicalia. A political undercurrent runs through the hazy, sun-warped title track and bluntly on "The Taker Story," a stinging rebuke of human greed that invokes Fela Kuti, Gil Scott-Heron, and spiritual jazz yodeler Leon Thomas. Often delivered in an off-key falsetto, the vocal stylings of Bardo Martinez aren't technically sound, but like the band itself they overflow with warmth and infinite charm. (Thu. 16, Cedar Street Courtyard, 10:30pm; Fri. 17, Lucille, 1am)

****

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More by Thomas Fawcett
SXSW Music Live: Erykah Badu, Thievery Corp, Wu-Tang
SXSW Music Live: Erykah Badu, Thievery Corp, Wu-Tang
Some go-go, some Baduizm, even Shaolin mastery

March 15, 2017

SXSW Music: Must-See R&B
SXSW Music: Must-See R&B
Rhythm and blues and everything in between

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Chicano Batman, SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP