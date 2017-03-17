SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

The Shelters

(Warner Bros.)

Bands marinating in vintage guitars, well-kept tube amps, and cracklin' 45s sealed in epoxy maintain Sixties rock & roll values. In the late Seventies, we're talking Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. Today, it's the Shelters. In fact, Petty recognized these Angeleno kindred spirits, so he handed them the keys to his home studio, took them on the road with his reconstituted first band Mudcrutch, and co-produced their eponymous debut LP. Urgent anthems like debut single "Rebel Heart" recall simultaneously familiar and fresh radio sunbursts amidst crisp guitars, battering-ram drums, and finessed vocals. (Sat. 18, Sidewinder Outside, 10:55pm)

