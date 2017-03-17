The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

Telephone Lovers

Telephone Lovers (Lolipop Records cassette)

By Tim Stegall, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

Brilliant, self-titled, period-perfect power-pop from just yesterday! These Angelenos clearly marinated in the streamline and stripped-down tunefulness of Paul Collins Beat, 20/20, Dwight Twilley, Flamin' Groovies, and all the other usual suspects. Telephone Lovers ape that dry production and tight, verging-on-distorted guitar sound, midtempo drive, and drawly vocals all the best records of the genre featured. Pick any track – "Downtown Girl," "Without You," anything – pop it into your boom box, and find yourself transported into the eternal 1979 of skinny ties and skinnier sounds. Nice attention to detail. (Sat. 18, Hotel Vegas Annex, 7:30pm)

***.5

