SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

Telephone Lovers

Telephone Lovers (Lolipop Records cassette)

Brilliant, self-titled, period-perfect power-pop from just yesterday! These Angelenos clearly marinated in the streamline and stripped-down tunefulness of Paul Collins Beat, 20/20, Dwight Twilley, Flamin' Groovies, and all the other usual suspects. Telephone Lovers ape that dry production and tight, verging-on-distorted guitar sound, midtempo drive, and drawly vocals all the best records of the genre featured. Pick any track – "Downtown Girl," "Without You," anything – pop it into your boom box, and find yourself transported into the eternal 1979 of skinny ties and skinnier sounds. Nice attention to detail. (Sat. 18, Hotel Vegas Annex, 7:30pm)

