SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

Little Simz

Stillness in Wonderland (Age 101)

English rapper Simbi Ajikawo, doing business in bars as the extraordinary Little Simz, tackles success, vulnerability, and sheer escapism on her lush and soul-jazz-infused Stillness in Wonderland. Living in organic horn-heaviness and bottomed-out trap, Simz plays an Islington-bred Alice of sorts, exposing her insecurity in a creatively split track, "Doorways + Trust Issues." Her second LP arrives packed with tremendous feats, including The Internet vocalist Syd assisting on the sunny "Shotgun." Standout "King of Hearts" features Ghetts, and a strong opening verse from Chip: "Flow's on thunder, man/ Fuck it, light up a thunder pack/ Took the CH off Chip and I put it on Alice/ Hit the chalice, now I'm in Wonderland." (Sat. 18, Mohawk Outdoor, 10:05pm)

