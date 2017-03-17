The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

Little Simz

Stillness in Wonderland (Age 101)

By Kahron Spearman, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

English rapper Simbi Ajikawo, doing business in bars as the extraordinary Little Simz, tackles success, vulnerability, and sheer escapism on her lush and soul-jazz-infused Stillness in Wonderland. Living in organic horn-heaviness and bottomed-out trap, Simz plays an Islington-bred Alice of sorts, exposing her insecurity in a creatively split track, "Doorways + Trust Issues." Her second LP arrives packed with tremendous feats, including The Internet vocalist Syd assisting on the sunny "Shotgun." Standout "King of Hearts" features Ghetts, and a strong opening verse from Chip: "Flow's on thunder, man/ Fuck it, light up a thunder pack/ Took the CH off Chip and I put it on Alice/ Hit the chalice, now I'm in Wonderland." (Sat. 18, Mohawk Outdoor, 10:05pm)

****

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More by Kahron Spearman
SXSW Music Live: UK Grime
SXSW Music Live: UK Grime
Mutt mixture of hip-hop, bass music, garage

March 15, 2017

SXSW Music: Must-See Hip-Hop
SXSW Music: Must-See Hip-Hop
Rap royalty and rising stars

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Little Simz, SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP