SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

In between the Detroit native's touring schedule as in-demand jazz drummer (Ray Brown, Mulgrew Miller, Diana Krall), Karriem Riggins produces hip-hop albums, most recently Common's resurgent standout Black America Again. He's managed to reserve some heat for himself on his second full-length, the sprawling, 29-track Headnod Suite. In contrast to his tonally specific 2012 debut Alone Together, Riggins is content to allow chosen samples to work their magic. Which is to say that when the quirky "Oddness" and Brazilian-flavored "Bahia Dreamin'" drop, he's trusting you to trust his ear. Riggins gives you reason to believe. (Sat. 18, the Main, 12mid)