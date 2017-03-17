The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

Karriem Riggins

Headnod Suite (Stones Throw)

By Kahron Spearman, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

In between the Detroit native's touring schedule as in-demand jazz drummer (Ray Brown, Mulgrew Miller, Diana Krall), Karriem Riggins produces hip-hop albums, most recently Common's resurgent standout Black America Again. He's managed to reserve some heat for himself on his second full-length, the sprawling, 29-track Headnod Suite. In contrast to his tonally specific 2012 debut Alone Together, Riggins is content to allow chosen samples to work their magic. Which is to say that when the quirky "Oddness" and Brazilian-flavored "Bahia Dreamin'" drop, he's trusting you to trust his ear. Riggins gives you reason to believe. (Sat. 18, the Main, 12mid)

***.5

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More by Kahron Spearman
SXSW Music Live: UK Grime
SXSW Music Live: UK Grime
Mutt mixture of hip-hop, bass music, garage

March 15, 2017

SXSW Music: Must-See Hip-Hop
SXSW Music: Must-See Hip-Hop
Rap royalty and rising stars

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Karriem Riggins, SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP