SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

If the title Barrio God Vol.1 doesn't tell you anything else, southeast Houston rapper Doeman clearly isn't without confidence, spitting "If Pac was alive, I'd probably be his favorite" on trapped-out "American Me." Any perusal in Doeman's catalog ensures you understand the cloth this skilled Mexican-American MC is cut from, name-checking Biggie, Nas, and Wu-Tang in syrupy Houston sound. Taking it a step further on "Left Eye/Aaliyah," he's crushing on an interest he compares to Nineties sex symbols J.Lo and Salma Hayek while using a sample of Mary J. Blige's "Seven Days" as backdrop. Barrio God Vol.1 successfully melds Doe's old soul with current flavors. (Sat. 18, Clive Bar, 11:10pm)