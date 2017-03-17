The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

Doeman

Barrio God Vol.1 (Dyna)

By Kahron Spearman, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

If the title Barrio God Vol.1 doesn't tell you anything else, southeast Houston rapper Doeman clearly isn't without confidence, spitting "If Pac was alive, I'd probably be his favorite" on trapped-out "American Me." Any perusal in Doeman's catalog ensures you understand the cloth this skilled Mexican-American MC is cut from, name-checking Biggie, Nas, and Wu-Tang in syrupy Houston sound. Taking it a step further on "Left Eye/Aaliyah," he's crushing on an interest he compares to Nineties sex symbols J.Lo and Salma Hayek while using a sample of Mary J. Blige's "Seven Days" as backdrop. Barrio God Vol.1 successfully melds Doe's old soul with current flavors. (Sat. 18, Clive Bar, 11:10pm)

***.5

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More by Kahron Spearman
SXSW Music Live: UK Grime
SXSW Music Live: UK Grime
Mutt mixture of hip-hop, bass music, garage

March 15, 2017

SXSW Music: Must-See Hip-Hop
SXSW Music: Must-See Hip-Hop
Rap royalty and rising stars

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Doeman, SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP