SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

Capyac

Fis (Capyac)

By Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

Coming off the heels of 2016 full-length debut Headlunge, Capyac's four-track Fis EP continues cooking up electro-funk with all the right ingredients: sunburst synths, twang guitar shuffles, and low-end bass wobbles. Headlunge leaned toward a pop gloss with catchy vocal platitudes and live instrumentation, but Fis gears toward heavy electronics referencing European jet-black techno and polished disco with bouncy textures. Venturing from arthouse indulgence "No" and frantic chrome stabs on the KD Kinetic-assisted "Bubblegum" to robotic minimalism in "Drop It" and jazz-electro "Comfort Zone," Fis bottles dim-lit club fare. (Sat. 18, Iron Bear, 1am)

***

