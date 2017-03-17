The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

Brutal Juice

Welcome to the Panopticon

By Michael Toland, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

You can't keep good scum down. A mere 21 years after its last album, Denton's beloved punk/metal quintet Brutal Juice belches up Welcome to the Panopticon, a distinctive mélange of fantastical indulgence and political commentary. Prog-rock tendencies more feel than form, the band blasts through the heavy melodicism of "Children of the Python" and "Southern Strategy" with a dose of maturity but no less weighty than in its glory years. The Juice saves its hardest assaults for the dead-eyed pound of "Dominic" and socially conscious rage of "Facedown Takedown," but even those boast surprising tunefulness. The juice may be brutal, but it's tasty. (Sat. 18, BD Riley's, 11pm)

***

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Brutal Juice, SXSW Music 2017

