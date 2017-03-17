SXSW Saturday Record Reviews

You can't keep good scum down. A mere 21 years after its last album, Denton's beloved punk/metal quintet Brutal Juice belches up Welcome to the Panopticon, a distinctive mélange of fantastical indulgence and political commentary. Prog-rock tendencies more feel than form, the band blasts through the heavy melodicism of "Children of the Python" and "Southern Strategy" with a dose of maturity but no less weighty than in its glory years. The Juice saves its hardest assaults for the dead-eyed pound of "Dominic" and socially conscious rage of "Facedown Takedown," but even those boast surprising tunefulness. The juice may be brutal, but it's tasty. (Sat. 18, BD Riley's, 11pm)