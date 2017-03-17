The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

SXSW Music: Must-See Punk

Fast and loud

By Tim Stegall, Fri., March 17, 2017


No Brain


Banditos

Wed. 15, Continental Club, 10pm
Here's what happens when natives of Birmingham, Ala.'s punk scene get drunk on top shelf honky-tonk boogie, chicken shack soul, and residual carbon monoxide from their garage residence.

The Britanys

Wed. 15, BD Riley's, 10pm
Literate NYC garage dwellers proving scrappy UK millennials the Libertines may finally have born an influence stateside.

Poison Rites

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas, 11pm
Ex-Speedwolf, from Denver, clearly huffs the fumes of post-Detroit garage bashers ranging from the Hellacopters to Devil Dogs. This may be the most razor-throated, high-octane, stripped spew gracing the Festival this year. Don't be surprised if they drop covers of "TV Eye" and Radio Birdman's "Burn My Eye" into the set.

Protex

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas Patio, 11pm
This 1978 Belfast band took the Clash's militant blast and rendered it more melodic, adding in angsty romantic ballast à la classic debut single "Don't Ring Me Up." Hilariously, they're named for Strummer & co.'s "Protex Blue," not understanding it was an ode to a brand of prophylactic.

Pussy Riot Theatre

Wed. 15, Speakeasy, 11:10pm
An hourlong, multimedia theatrical piece telling the Russian revolutionists' story, based on Maria Alyokhina's book Revolution. Alyokhina, herself, takes part.

Cheetah Chrome

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas Patio, 11:45pm
As part of the Good Vibrations SXSW showcase, recent Austin resident and Dead Boys guitarist Cheetah Chrome re-creates his legends' notorious 1977 Sire Records debut Young Loud and Snotty with original drummer Johnny Blitz. For this special 40th anniversary performance only, Pentagram singer Bobby Liebling deputizes for late vocalist Stiv Bators.

No Brain

Thu. 16, Maggie Mae's Rooftop, 12mid; Fri. 17, Belmont, 8:30pm
Consistently rocking since 1996, meet the band considered the godfathers of Korean punk. Aggressive as hell with thick, chunky power chords and raw vocals, they're still melodic enough to have conquered the K-pop charts and become arena stars.

Radkey

Thu. 16, Javelina, 12mid
Brotherly St. Joseph, Mo., power trio who've played some of the most consistently sky-punching, inspirational sets seen on the festival circuit since their 2010 formation. Crooned baritone vox and a dynamic, anthemic musicality spearhead.

The Sandinistas

Fri. 17, Javelina, 9pm
Explosive Welsh trio whose viciously melodic anthems take more inspiration from "Clash City Rockers" than the more experimental triple-album that surely named them.

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

