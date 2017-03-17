SXSW Music: Must-See Metal

Black Rheno

Aussie annihilators Black Rheno lighten their blackened groove-thrash hybrid with caustic wit on 2016 EP. "No Time for Numb Nuts" grinds with thundering breakdowns and sludgy riffs, while the rollicking "First World Bitches" catches motormouthed frontman Ryan Miller leading the trio with his best Lemmy impression.

Muscle Beach

Punk purists may scoff at the classification, but Denver hardcore trio Muscle Beach flirts with the metal underbelly on 2015's eponymous debut, exploding with hooks on the irreverently aggressive "Eagle Wizard."

Rivers of Nihil

Metal Blade Records quartet Rivers of Nihil threaten to usurp roster mates Black Dahlia Murder for the heaviest and hookiest beatdown in modern death metal.

Screamin' J

Local gruesome twosome Screamin' J blasts noise rock, punk, doom metal, and grunge on debut full-length, climaxing in a tumult of ambient guitar and death-rattle howls on the hilariously self-aware "Black Metal for Hipsters."

Tombs

Brooklyn black metal savants Tombs maintain their nearly decadelong winning streak on 2016's, breaking here from hammering out a follow-up to transcend mere virtuosity with elegant post-punk and industrial gloom.

Ringworm

Cleveland hardcore vets Ringworm follow a simple formula on eighth LP,: Slash, burn, kill. The quintet eases off breakneck D-beats only to pummel the most devastating breakdowns this side of Pantera's

Death Will Tremble

On debut LP, local quintet Death Will Tremble decimates sludgy, hypnotic post-metal.

Necropanther

Mile High City thrashers Necropanther pit man against machine on their bludgeoning, eponymous debut, a death-infused homage to

Wrvth

On 2015's eponymous debut, NorCal fivepiece Wrvth blends cataclysmic technical death metal with ethereal soundscapes recalling-era Opeth.

Defy the Tide

Pittsburgh fivepiece Defy the Tide updates the operatic power metal perfected by Queensrÿche with muscular breakdowns and guitar chugs, dutifully clearing a path for Carly Rose's ascendant vox.

Call of the Void

Boulder quartet Call of the Void eschews nuance for unbridled fury, walloping a blend of hardcore, grind, and vintage death metal reminiscent of grindcore gurus and fellow Relapse recorders Pig Destroyer. No time for thinking, only punching.