The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Music: Must-See Latin

Puerto Rican rap, Mexico City shoegazing, and seven other acts en español

By Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., March 17, 2017


Los Chinchillos del Caribe


Vaya Futuro

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas at Volstead, 8:30pm
A tapestry of jangly pop and shoegaze psychedelia, Vaya Futuro tinkers with atmospherics through the twist of a synth knob or the stomp of a reverb pedal. The Mexico City quartet filters dreamy, celestial melodies through walls of jammed guitars and feather-light timbres on Ideas a Medias.

Las Kellies

Wed. 15, Half Step, 9pm; Thu. 16, Tap Room at the Market, 11pm
Buenos Aires' Las Kellies serpentine in and out of post-punk barrages, melodic dance breakbeats, and psychedelic fretwork, all blended with a casual garage lo-fi instrumentation. While their debut Shaking Dog! (2007) bursts with bouncy compositions, Kalimera two years later brims with the same blend of raw energy coupled with a tight pop gloss.

Ruido Rosa

Wed. 15, Half Step, 11pm
Ruido Rosa barrages take-no-prisoners rock & roll. While the all-girl quartet aligns with the classic rock of Seventies distortion and buzzing bass crunch, the Mexico City outfit pulses a cacophony of guitar pyrotechnics and throat wails in singles "Dentro" and "Miedo a Caer."

Los Amigos Invisibles

Wed. 15, Half Step, 1am
As multiple Latin Grammy Award winners, this Venezuelan quartet sports impressive chops from Bootsy Collins bass funk to Prince-like guitar shuffles in serving up cool jazz chords on Super Pop Venezuela (2005) and sunrise-bright Repeat After Me (2013).

Madame Récamier

Thu. 16, the Townsend, 8pm; Sat. 18, Palm Door on Sixth Patio, 9pm
Featherweight timbre switching between forlorn melodies and bouncy harmonies, Madame Récamier references classical, flamenco, and bossa nova filtered through a pop lens. The Mexico City songwriter ricochets from a wistful pop-rock balladeer in "Mira Mira" and lovesick femme fatale in "Quiero" to a soaring pensive heartbreaker in "Jamás Pensé."

Los Chinchillos del Caribe

Thu. 16, Half Step, 12mid
While Los Chinchillos del Caribe adorn themselves in luchador masks, crowns, and large-brimmed sombreros, they just want to make you dance. The Puerto Rican quintet spins an alternative take on cumbias by mixing them with elements of bass-heavy moombahton, sensual salsa grooves, and footloose merengue on their debut El Pugilato.

Arco

Thu. 16, CU29, 1am
Blurring the lines between streamlined folk and pop, Spanish songwriter Arco takes intimate narratives with bright textures and winds them into lovelorn soft rock ballads, bouncy acoustic jangles, and spoken-word tumbleweed meanders. Sporting a raspy timbre, his debut Uno glistens varnished pop with arena rock touches and 12-string guitar flourishes.

Álvaro Díaz

Thu. 16, Speakeasy Kabaret, 1am
Courting girls through fast cars and designer brands isn't new for hip-hop MCs or even for Álvaro Díaz from Puerto Rico in hyped single "Carro Rapido." With modern, airy synth production, the island's Drake equivalent sports an exuberant flow in bedroom-eyed "Groupie Love." His polyrhythmic rhyming splits between rapid-fire slang and a barrage of 808s.

Audri Nix

Fri. 17, Malverde, 8pm
Despite a doe-eyed tone, Audri Nix isn't playing coy. The Puerto Rican raps with razor-sharp conviction behind smooth and loose Ableton synths in venom-tinged "Veneno." On El Nuevo Orden Vol. 1, the Boricua MC serves up bars by the pound, weaving industrial, spacey, and atmospheric.

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More SXSW Music 2017
Americana 12-Pack
Americana 12-Pack

Doug Freeman, March 17, 2017

Animal Kingdom
Animal Kingdom

Thomas Fawcett, March 17, 2017

More by Alejandra Ramirez
SXSW Music Live: BBC Radio
SXSW Music Live: BBC Radio
Grime, glitch, and throat-squelched screams

March 15, 2017

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews
Yussef Kamaal
Black Focus (Brownswood)

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP