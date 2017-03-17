SXSW Music: Must-See International Acts

Boogarins

Psychedelic guitar pop from Goiânia, Brazil, radiates tropical tones under the lispy Portuguese croon of singer Fernando Almeida and the melodic spells of guitar hero Benke Ferraz. Their self-titled LP was nominated for Best Portuguese Language Rock Album at the Latin Grammys last year.

Sven Helbig

Neo-classical man of intrigue, Germany's Helbig co-founded the Dresden Symphony Orchestra and has collaborated with Pet Shop Boys, Rammstein, and Snoop Dogg. His latest album employs a stunning vocal choir in a classical collection mixed with artsy electronic beats.

James Hersey

Every song this guitar-strumming pop singer releases sounds like a single. No surprise, the Austrian artist racks multi-million Spotify spins and remixes by Dillon Francis, Kygo, and Tiësto.

Noga Erez

Dishing avant pop over jittery electronic beats, this young Israeli vocalist/producer has hooks like daggers: "Can you dance while you shoot?" she asks in the single precipitating debut LPon City Slang. Entwining art and violence, she sounds like a fresh M.I.A.

Otoboke Beaver

Wild and reckless all-girl J-punk from Kyoto approaches a heavier alternative to TsuShiMaMiRe. Last year, the quartet, named after a Japanese "love hotel," unleashed its debut full-length, which showcases bouncy punk spiked with garage pop tendencies and colorfully madcap vocals.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

This Aussie quintet avoids incriminating itself as indie rockers, classifying their sound as "tough pop/soft punk." The Sub Pop signees, delivering sophomore effortthis week, craft intelligent songs wherein any of their four singers lead the delivery of witty lyrics over beach guitar and driving rhythms.

Buggsy

Bristol's Rasta rapper boasts a flow like an automatic weapon, firing physically impossible quadruple-time verses with a prosody informed by his African drumming background. The reggae/grime rapper's lyrics are profound, evidenced on two-part album series

Let's Eat Grandma

British besties serenading strange topics over laid-back experimental pop, where their dual voices allure us into surprisingly strong songcraft. Imagine Ween as young girls from the UK.

No Joy

Montreal's No Joy is birthing a "dream-doom" genre. The group, anchored by singer/guitarist Jasamine White-Gluz and guitarist Laura Lloyd, creates unpredictable, ethereal dream-pop detonated into pounding shoegaze.

Japanese House

Twenty-one-year-old singer Amber Bain's vocals plead in layered harmonies over dreamy pop with electronic arrangements. After a trio of EPs on tastemaker label Dirty Hit, a full-length is imminent for one of England's most promising artists.