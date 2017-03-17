SXSW Music: Must-See Indie

Pwr Bttm

Glam pop-punk by way of upstate New York, Pwr Bttm plied guitar and drums rock with an added layer of glitter on 2015 debut. The duo promises a more varied sound on its forthcoming sophomore LP, relying on humor and flamboyant guitars while churning out queer anthems and tackling gender in subverting the punk canon. "Ugly Cherries" opens on a hair metal riff, before the vocals kick in: "My girl gets scared, can't take him anywhere."

Chastity Belt

Tongue-in-cheek slacker rock from this Seattle feminist foursome spotlights vox reminiscent of Nico's husky affectation. "Cool Slut" assures listeners, "It's okay to be slutty."

Hamilton Leithauser

After fronting NYC's beloved Walkmen 2000-14, Hamilton Leithauser struck out on his own with 2016's, his second solo album. Written and recorded with Vampire Weekend's Rostam Batmanglij, it yielded dreamy indie-pop juxtaposed with Leithauser's gruff, soulful vocals.

Weaves

Last year's eponymous debut from Toronto's Weaves dropped a tour de force of chaotic, high-energy, deconstructed indie pop. From frantic, theatrical "Human" to poppy, rolling "Coo Coo," Jasmyn Burke's confident, malleable vocals draw the work together, a cross between Thao Nguyen and Karen O.

Poliça

Dark, foreboding, danceable synth-pop from Minneapolis combo deals with womanhood and post-apocalyptic worlds over the course of three full-lengths. Channy Leaneagh's distorted, cut-up storytelling went political on 2016's

Girlpool

An intense, musically minimalistic duo from Los Angeles, Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker started Girlpool as a project in high school and released debutin 2015. Brief, repetitive songs made up of only a handful of guitar chords and both women's shrill voices intermingled for a sound akin to a darker, self-aware Kimya Dawson.

Downtown Boys

Recently signed to Sub Pop, explicitly political Providence outfit Downtown Boys challenges the heteronormative male whiteness of punk, channeling Seventies punks X-Ray Spex's sound. Utilizing blaring saxophones, singing in both Spanish and English, frontwoman Victoria Ruiz is a brilliant hurricane of power onstage.

Tancred

Based out of Kittery, Maine, Jess Abbott's grungy, dark pop-rock conjures Nineties alternative staples Veruca Salt and the Breeders amongst its sonic touchstones.

Pile

Quintessential act out of Boston's DIY scene thanks to Pile's intense, crushing live shows and a raw, grungy Jesus Lizard attack, its founder/frontman Rick Maguire performs from the discography solo and stripped down, a quiet ferocity.

Mothers

Kristine Leschper's haunting warble wanders through a personal, vulnerable musical landscape combining breezy folk and indie guitar rock in this Athens, Ga., outfit. Live, the band becomes more brutal, the electrified sound of falling apart.

Future Islands

Eleven years and four full-lengths in, Baltimore's Future Islands still churn out earworms. Hooky new single "Ran" from April's forthcomingjuxtaposes Samuel Herring's strange, soulful voice over bubbling, synth-heavy pop.