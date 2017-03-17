The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Music: Must-See Country

10 twangy acts to catch

By Doug Freeman, Fri., March 17, 2017



The Secret Sisters

Wed. 15, Cooper's BBQ, 8:10pm; Fri. 17, Cooper's BBQ, 9pm
The sharp harmonies of Lydia and Laura Rogers come naturally, but just as natural is the Muscle Shoals siblings' eclectic range through Americana. First two LPs helmed by T Bone Burnett, the duo evolved in stylistic confidence, currently-recording third LP, which promises another leap with production from Brandi Carlile.

Colter Wall

Wed. 15, Palm Door on Sabine, 9pm; Thu. 16, Swan Dive, 9pm
Colter Wall's worn and weary voice scars his dark ballads, both anachronistic for the Saskatchewan native's millennial age range. 2015 debut EP Imaginary Appalachia haunted on slow-n-low picked rhythms, but the songwriter's upcoming follow-up with hot hand Nashville producer Dave Cobb promises a breakout this year.

Holly Macve

Wed. 15, Esther's Follies, 9pm; Thu. 16, Latitude 30, 8pm
The hard twang of Holly Macve's softly crooning, dreamy falsetto sounds drawn from West Texas rather than the shores of Galway. Yet the 21-year-old Irish songwriter marvels on her upcoming debut LP for noted UK indie Bella Union, its weary blues and ballads tilting between Hope Sandoval and Patsy Cline.

Kasey Chambers

Wed. 15, Cooper's BBQ, 9:20pm
On her 2000 debut The Captain, Kasey Chambers became Australia's leading export to the country charts, furthered by sophomore LP hit "Not Pretty Enough." This year's double LP Dragonfly, her 11th release, marks her most ambitious, including more rocking cuts that balance her hallmark personal grit and emotional strength.

Brent Cobb

Wed. 15, Palm Door on Sabine, 11pm
Brent Cobb has penned cuts for country superstars ranging from Luke Bryan and Kenny Chesney to Miranda Lambert, but the Nashville songwriter's own sophomore LP lifted his name from liner notes to the marquee. Shine on Rainy Day rolls easy, back porch melodies and expert narratives with a smooth Seventies folk flavor.

Avett Brothers

Wed. 15, ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 11pm
Avett Brothers roll into SXSW with the premiere of their Judd Apatow-directed documentary, May It Last, chronicling the making of last year's exceptional ninth LP, True Sadness. Expect a heavy dose of the latter from the quartet, which has risen from stomping string band upstarts to North Carolina's hottest act.

Jaime Wyatt

Wed. 15, 18th Floor at Hilton Garden Inn, 1am
Jaime Wyatt had a prison record before she had a vinyl one, which may explain why this year's debut Felony Blues triggers a sharp outlaw kick in her soft country twang. The L.A.-based singer joins a rising tide of left-coast balladeers polishing both folk ballads and barroom kickers.

Jason James

Thu. 16, Victorian Room at the Driskill, 9pm; Sat. 18, Lamberts, 8pm
Jason James' eponymous 2015 debut wrangled more throwback country styles than a hot rod time machine. From honky-tonk shuffles to rockabilly rippers and Seventies-styled ballads that would make George Jones weep, James' twang and gentle croon recalls dance halls informing the Houstonian as he preps his upcoming sophomore effort.

The Grahams

Thu. 16, Cooper's BBQ, 12:30am
New York natives Alyssa and Doug Graham wandered across the nation by rail and waterway, inspiring the couple's two rambling roots LPs and a documentary. Newly released The Grahams & Friends recruits fellow travelers John Fullbright, the Watkins Family, and Milk Carton Kids for a rollicking Americana hootenanny.

Jared Deck

Sat. 18, Saxon Pub, 12:40am
Winner of 2016's Woody Guthrie Folk Festival Songwriting Contest, Jared Deck's tunes carry the sweat and dirt of blue-collar Oklahoma roots, sensitive but calloused by wear. Last year's eponymous debut disc showcased Deck's vocal range, keen narrative insight, and stylistic tour through touches of the blues, gospel, and Springsteen.

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More SXSW Music 2017
Americana 12-Pack
Americana 12-Pack

Doug Freeman, March 17, 2017

Animal Kingdom
Animal Kingdom

Thomas Fawcett, March 17, 2017

More by Doug Freeman
SXSW Music Live: Modern Outsider Showcase
SXSW Music Live: Modern Outsider Showcase
Austin label packs club, dance floor, and homegrown breakouts

March 15, 2017

SXSW Friday Record Reviews
The Wild Reeds
The World We Built (Dualtone)

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP