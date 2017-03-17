The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Friday Record Reviews

Tiger! Shit! Tiger! Tiger!

Corners (To Lose La Track)

By Tim Stegall, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Friday Record Reviews

Jesus & Mary Chain's dreamy, bombastic, psych-punk glower goes 'round the bend – correction, 'round the Corners. How a band can be so bashy, yet sing like they just woke up, is a true marvel! Yet here 'tis: punk slipped a sugar cube or three, hanging on to the energy, the feedback, the overdrive, with its anger rendered somnambulant, as if the revolution lapsed into psychotic narcosis. If modern psych bands all sounded like this – retaining the reverb-drenched production, shooting for two-minute-30-second bursts – the genre might become truly vital. As it is, TSTT remain true stars. (Fri. 17, Sidewinder Inside, 10pm)

***

