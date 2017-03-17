The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Friday Record Reviews

The Wild Reeds

The World We Built (Dualtone)

By Doug Freeman, Fri., March 17, 2017

The Wild Reeds shows off The World We Built in its three songwriting leads – Kinsey Lee, Sharon Silva, and Mackenzie Howe – both complementing and challenging one another. The L.A. quintet's third album opens in the pop burst of "Only Songs," Howe's lead capturing a Jenny Lewis vibe, whereas Lee's "Fall to Sleep" burns behind fuzzed guitar. The front trio's harmonies define the whole, however, from the First Aid Kit swell of "Everything Looks Better (in Hindsight)" to the light folk pull of "Fix You Up" and lulling melancholy of "Patience." Silva's "Capable" bites even as it charms, a fitting summation of Wild Reeds. (Fri. 17, Tap Room at the Market, 1am)

***.5

