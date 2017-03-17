The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Friday Record Reviews

The Rumjacks

Sleepin' Rough (Australian Broadcasting Corp.)

By Tim Stegall, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Friday Record Reviews

You'd be forgiven for thinking Pogues and Dropkick Murphys records were as popular as Sham 69 in whatever Sydney squat these Aussie punks have been festering in. According to singer Frankie McLaughlin, Irish and Scottish folk records figured heavily in their parents' vinyl collections, hence the mega-strong beer splashing the Rumjack's thrash locomotion of pennywhistle, mandolin, and melodies gleaned from a lifetime of songs about drinking and death. Original anthems "Patron Saint O' Thieves" and "A Fistful O' Roses" are as defiant and rebellious as anything Black Flag ever recorded. (Fri. 17, Palm Door on Sabine, 12mid; Sat. 18, Esther's Follies, 1am)

***

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More by Tim Stegall
SXSW Music Live: Spoon Nite 1
SXSW Music Live: Spoon Nite 1
ATX brand grooves like Prince

March 15, 2017

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews
The Regrettes
Feel Your Feelings Fool! (Warner Bros.)

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The Rumjacks, SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP