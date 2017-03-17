SXSW Friday Record Reviews

The Rumjacks

Sleepin' Rough (Australian Broadcasting Corp.)

You'd be forgiven for thinking Pogues and Dropkick Murphys records were as popular as Sham 69 in whatever Sydney squat these Aussie punks have been festering in. According to singer Frankie McLaughlin, Irish and Scottish folk records figured heavily in their parents' vinyl collections, hence the mega-strong beer splashing the Rumjack's thrash locomotion of pennywhistle, mandolin, and melodies gleaned from a lifetime of songs about drinking and death. Original anthems "Patron Saint O' Thieves" and "A Fistful O' Roses" are as defiant and rebellious as anything Black Flag ever recorded. (Fri. 17, Palm Door on Sabine, 12mid; Sat. 18, Esther's Follies, 1am)

