SXSW Friday Record Reviews

Normally a forward-thinking power-popper, singer/guitarist Richard Barone gets historical with Sorrows & Promises, rounding up tunes associated with New York's Greenwich Village in the Sixties. He and some pals cast a wide net, covering not only the expected folk standard-bearers (Dylan, Neil, Ochs, Simon & Garfunkel), but also the Lovin' Spoonful, Velvet Underground, and Buddy Holly, who resided there when he recorded "Learning the Game." Barone sticks with straightforward interpretation over personal vision or reinvention, which is a shame. Originals still widely available, these songs seem ripe for reimagining as something other than these solid but uncompelling renditions. (Fri. 17, Victorian Room at the Driskill, 8pm)