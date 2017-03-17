SXSW Friday Record Reviews

"Feels good to buy something you can't afford," snarls Katie Alice Greer on "Appropriate," opening track for these D.C. punks' first proper LP. Sonically, Nothing Feels Natural proves an easier pill to swallow in that the barbed, political lyrics are even more visceral and cutting than 2014 EP Bodies and Control and Money and Power. "JJ" opens on a Ventures guitar line punctuated by piano, "Suck" bubbles funk influences and a throbbing bassline, and "Nothing Feels Natural" polishes pop hooks. Thematically, Nothing Feels Natural picks up where Priests last left us, poking holes in the American dream, aggressive and accusatory, where both the band and listener aren't safe from Priests' rage. (Fri. 17, Cheer Up Charlies, 12mid)