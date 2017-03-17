SXSW Friday Record Reviews

Minus the Bear

Voids (Suicide Squeeze)

After five years of retreading old material through B-side collections and anniversary tours, Minus the Bear jets back on Voids, first album without drummer and founding member Erin Tate. Despite the time off and lineup shake-ups, album No. 6 bears all the hallmarks of the band's 15-year career. Centerpiece "Silver" carries on the guitar-centric post-rock that punches through hazy fuzz. "Last Kiss" opens up expansive soundscapes led this time by six strings rather than the electronic flourishes Minus the Bear dabbled in on 2012's Infinity Overhead, returning them closer to debut album Highly Refined Pirates instead. (Wed. 15, Lustre Pearl, 10:30pm; Fri. 17, Barracuda Backyard, 1:15am)

