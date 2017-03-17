The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Friday Record Reviews

Minus the Bear

Voids (Suicide Squeeze)

By Abby Johnston, Fri., March 17, 2017

SXSW Friday Record Reviews

After five years of retreading old material through B-side collections and anniversary tours, Minus the Bear jets back on Voids, first album without drummer and founding member Erin Tate. Despite the time off and lineup shake-ups, album No. 6 bears all the hallmarks of the band's 15-year career. Centerpiece "Silver" carries on the guitar-centric post-rock that punches through hazy fuzz. "Last Kiss" opens up expansive soundscapes led this time by six strings rather than the electronic flourishes Minus the Bear dabbled in on 2012's Infinity Overhead, returning them closer to debut album Highly Refined Pirates instead. (Wed. 15, Lustre Pearl, 10:30pm; Fri. 17, Barracuda Backyard, 1:15am)

***

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More Minus the Bear
Fun Fun Fun Fest Friday Reviews
Minus the Bear
Infinity Overhead (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Nov. 2, 2012

More by Abby Johnston
SXSW Music Live: Kevin Morby
SXSW Music Live: Kevin Morby
Texan channels a new millennial Townes Van Zandt

March 15, 2017

SXSW Wednesday Record Reviews
Bleached
Can You Deal? (Dead Oceans)

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Minus the Bear, SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP