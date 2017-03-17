The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

SXSW Friday Record Reviews

Diet Cig

Swear I'm Good at This (Frenchkiss)

By Abby Johnston, Fri., March 17, 2017

New York duo Diet Cig built a reputation through energetic live shows supporting two EPs. Debut LP Swear I'm Good at This matches that momentum easily. It's a kick in the teeth from start to finish. The minimalistic soprano lament of opener "Sixteen" gets interrupted by an explosion of frantic power chords and bombastic drumming, and equally as loud, "Maid of the Mist" indulges the poppier side of punk. Still, Diet Cig doesn't need volume as provocation. Strummed acoustic interlude "Apricots" provides a refreshing respite along with songwriter Alex Luciano's dry wit and reflections on navigating the male-dominated punk world pop on closer "Tummy Ache," as she sings, "It's hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt." (Fri. 17, Sidewinder Outside, 12:15am; Sat. 18, Barracuda, 1:10am)

***.5

