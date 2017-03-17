New Nashville Skyline

Canyon City

Paul Johnson's gentle vocals breathe in hushed tones across the mellow-picked folk of last year's debut LP

Lillie Mae

Sharp-twanged fiddle and mandolin maven from Jack White's band gets Third Man Records debut with upcoming LP

Patrick Sweany

Patrick Sweany's graveled, soulful vocals wind through an eclectic sweep of blues, folk, and slinky, dirty grooves. A new Memphis-recorded LP is slated for summer.

Nicole Atkins

Atkins garnered immediate acclaim for her rich vocals and songwriting behind 2007 debut, and upcoming fourth LPburns in stunning torch ballads and Orbison-esque vocal swells.

Devon Gilfillian

Smoking through swaggering blues riffs and soulful southern R&B, the Philadelphia native's eponymous 2016 EP debut burns promise.

Andrew Combs

Smooth and melodic songwriting turns on intricate details, highlighted on breakout 2015 sophomore effort. New West Records delivers this month's follow-up

Jonny P

Readying second EP, Bronx native Jonny P continues swinging through Sam Cooke soul and modern pop bursts.

K Phillips

Succeeding 2012 debutwith this month's, transplanted Texan K Phillips gets a boost from local Gordy Quist production and an Adam Duritz cameo.