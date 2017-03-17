New Nashville Skyline
By Doug Freeman, Fri., March 17, 2017
Canyon CityWed. 15, Stephen F's Bar, 8pm
Paul Johnson's gentle vocals breathe in hushed tones across the mellow-picked folk of last year's debut LP Midnight Waves.
Lillie MaeWed. 15, Bar 96, 9pm
Sharp-twanged fiddle and mandolin maven from Jack White's band gets Third Man Records debut with upcoming LP Forever and Then Some.
Patrick SweanyWed. 15, Maggie Mae's, 11pm
Patrick Sweany's graveled, soulful vocals wind through an eclectic sweep of blues, folk, and slinky, dirty grooves. A new Memphis-recorded LP is slated for summer.
Nicole AtkinsWed. 15, Parish, 1am
Atkins garnered immediate acclaim for her rich vocals and songwriting behind 2007 debut Neptune City, and upcoming fourth LP Goodnight Rhonda Lee burns in stunning torch ballads and Orbison-esque vocal swells.
Devon GilfillianFri. 17, Lucille, 11pm
Smoking through swaggering blues riffs and soulful southern R&B, the Philadelphia native's eponymous 2016 EP debut burns promise.
Andrew CombsFri. 17, Cooper's BBQ, 12mid
Smooth and melodic songwriting turns on intricate details, highlighted on breakout 2015 sophomore effort All These Dreams. New West Records delivers this month's follow-up Canyons of My Mind.
Jonny PSat. 18, Half Step, 9pm
Readying second EP It's Our Time, Bronx native Jonny P continues swinging through Sam Cooke soul and modern pop bursts.
K PhillipsSat. 18, Cooper's BBQ, 11:40pm
Succeeding 2012 debut American Girls with this month's Dirty Wonder, transplanted Texan K Phillips gets a boost from local Gordy Quist production and an Adam Duritz cameo.
