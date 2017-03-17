Modern Composers/Classical
By Michael Toland, Fri., March 17, 2017
Jean-Michel Blais & CFCFWed. 15, St. David's Historic Sanctuary, 8pm
Classical pianist Blais combines lyricism with electronic maven CFCF's soundscapes for minimalist whimsy on new EP Cascades.
Martin KohlstedtWed. 15, St. David's Bethell Hall, 8pm
German pianist with an electronic background plays pieces both straight and remixed from his twin albums Tag (Day) and Nacht (Night).
Federico AlbaneseWed. 15, St. David's Historic Sanctuary, 9pm
Born in Milan and based in Berlin, Albanese combines piano and synth with a string quartet for shimmering original chamber music.
Sven HelbigWed. 15, St. David's Historic Sanctuary, 11pm
Dresden's Helbig blends his electronica into new choral and chamber music both traditional and futuristic.
