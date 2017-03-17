Modern Composers/Classical

Jean-Michel Blais & CFCF

Classical pianist Blais combines lyricism with electronic maven CFCF's soundscapes for minimalist whimsy on new EP

Martin Kohlstedt

German pianist with an electronic background plays pieces both straight and remixed from his twin albums(Day) and(Night).

Federico Albanese

Born in Milan and based in Berlin, Albanese combines piano and synth with a string quartet for shimmering original chamber music.

Sven Helbig

Dresden's Helbig blends his electronica into new choral and chamber music both traditional and futuristic.