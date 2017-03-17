Borchi y Su Doble Redoble

Mexico City producer takes the rhythms of New Orleans' second line and Mexican street carnivals and mashes them up into irresistible dance-floor anthems on this year'sEP.

De Osos

The former Arturo Luna employs sweeping sonicscapes to glitchy beats in an experimental take on instrumental electronica.

Lights on Ceres

Hailing from Nogales in northern Mexico, this trio puts a danceable spin on alt-pop found on itsEP.

Virtual Haze

Mexico City space rock, if that space was inhabited by creepy denizens from a low-budget Seventies horror flick.

Gustavo Galindo

Charismatic Mexico City folk rocker Galindo last hit with 2011's Grammy-nominated. Follow-up in April.

Madame Récamier

Born Gina Récamier, the native Mexico City singer-songwriter is unabashed in the pop hooks and sing-along choruses of upcoming third album

Cardiel

On last year's, Mexico City duo Cardiel filters loud and noisy stoner punk through dub and psychedelia.

Troker

Jazz, funk, psychedelia, electronica, and mariachi crash into dynamic musical imagination on this Guadalajara's outfit's fourth album,

Agrupación Cariño

Guitar-and-voice driven cumbia from Mexico City, high energy and danceable to the last, as heard on 2015's