By Michael Toland, Fri., March 17, 2017


Lights on Ceres


Borchi y Su Doble Redoble

Wed. 15, Flamingo Cantina, 8pm; Thu. 16, Russian House, 9pm
Mexico City producer takes the rhythms of New Orleans' second line and Mexican street carnivals and mashes them up into irresistible dance-floor anthems on this year's 9551 EP.

De Osos

Wed. 15, Friends, 8:50pm; Thu. 16, the Hideout, 9pm
The former Arturo Luna employs sweeping sonicscapes to glitchy beats in an experimental take on instrumental electronica.

Lights on Ceres

Wed. 15, Malverde, 9:05pm
Hailing from Nogales in northern Mexico, this trio puts a danceable spin on alt-pop found on its Space Waves EP.

Virtual Haze

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas Annex, 12:30am
Mexico City space rock, if that space was inhabited by creepy denizens from a low-budget Seventies horror flick.

Gustavo Galindo

Thu. 16, the Townsend, 10pm
Charismatic Mexico City folk rocker Galindo last hit with 2011's Grammy-nominated Entre la Ciudad y el Mar. Follow-up in April.

Madame Récamier

Thu. 16, the Townsend, 8pm; Sat. 18, Palm Door on Sixth Patio, 9pm
Born Gina Récamier, the native Mexico City singer-songwriter is unabashed in the pop hooks and sing-along choruses of upcoming third album Mi Corazón.

Cardiel

Thu. 16, Hotel Vegas at Volstead, 12mid; Fri. 17, Speakeasy, 11:05pm
On last year's En Vivo en Canal Once, Mexico City duo Cardiel filters loud and noisy stoner punk through dub and psychedelia.

Troker

Thu. 16, Flamingo Cantina, 1am; Fri. 17, Blackheart, 12mid
Jazz, funk, psychedelia, electronica, and mariachi crash into dynamic musical imagination on this Guadalajara's outfit's fourth album, 1919 Música Para Cine.

Agrupación Cariño

Fri. 17, Half Step, 1am
Guitar-and-voice driven cumbia from Mexico City, high energy and danceable to the last, as heard on 2015's El Lado Oscuro del Amor.

